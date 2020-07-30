Covid-19 fallout: Plan for economic recovery of KP made

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Planning and Development Department has prepared a 3-year economic recovery plan, Azm-e-Nau (The Spirit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) to overcome the socioeconomic fallout caused by the Covid-19 pandemic through 43 interventions in 9 key development sectors.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will formally launch the Rs29 billion economic recovery plan on Thursday (30) July along with Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz and Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan.

The comprehensive multi sector plan builds on local strengths and embraces global trends as the provincial government’s medium-term and long-term strategy to revive the economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The nine key sectors, referred to as “pillars” in the economic recovery plan include economic growth, education, emergency response, governance, health, jobs for development, public works, small and medium enterprise, and social protection.

Under this plan, the economic recovery will aim to minimise the effects of job losses, provide economic stimulus for the revival of affected businesses and implement public sector interventions to create short-term jobs, medium-term service delivery and long-term development outputs.

After the crisis management of immediate Covid-19 shocks on the economy and employment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Planning and Development Department has set its focus on the medium-term and long-term plans to set the direction of public sector investments in the post-Covid-19 period.

Planning and budgeting of economic recovery plan has been aligned to the provincial financial budget, Annual Development Programme and Accelerated Implementation Programme for 2020-21 to ensure priority implementation and funds availability.

In March 2020, the Planning and Development Department moved swiftly to offset the economic and employment repercussions of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The department initiated Vital Economic Operations Management (VEOM) to continue supply of essential commodities while ensuring the success of lockdowns, and other administrative decisions. The department prepared an immediate policy response titled Coping Strategy to focus on the immediate-term aspects of potential unemployment, supply disruption and inflationary pressure.