Two killed, four injured in Kurram firing

PARACHINAR: Two persons were killed and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident in Malikhel, the far-off boundary area of Kurram district on Wednesday.

The sources said that the personnel of Frontier Corps raided the house of Ameer Hamza in Malikhel area. However, they said the inmates and the locals resisted the move, terming it a violation of sanctity of home.

They said it led to an exchange of harsh words and pelting stones at the personnel. The sources added that six persons identified as Yaqoob Ali, Hijab Hussain, Adil Hussain, Miraj Hussain, Lajbar Hussai and Safar Ali were injured when the personnel allegdely opened fire on the violent mob. They said that Yaqoob Ali died on way to hospital while Hijab Hussain later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.