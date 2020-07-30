close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
India opens door for foreign universities under new education policy

July 30, 2020

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday approved a plan to allow foreign universities to open campuses in the country as part of efforts to boost education to strengthen the economy as it struggles with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Politicians affiliated with the left as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party have opposed several attempts by previous administrations to open up the sector to overseas institutions. But many government officials have been pushing the move as more than 750,000 Indian students study abroad, spending billions of dollars outside the country every year. The government will allow “entry of top world ranked universities to open campuses in our country”, a government statement said.

