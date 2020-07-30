Meena Bazaar sealed

PESHAWAR: Heavy contingents of police arrived at Meena Bazaar when shopkeepers resisted the market being locked down ahead of Eidul Azha.

An official said that a large number of shopkeepers gathered when the deputy commissioner and his staff was sealing the market to prevent spread of Covid-19. The traders protested, saying they should be allowed to do trading ahead of Eid. Some reports said the DC and his team was even made hostage, after which more contingents of police and army were called when the situation became tense.

The bazaar was later sealed.A police official said police controlled the situation while case is being registered against those who resisted the lock down.