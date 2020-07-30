KPRA eyeing Rs20b revenue collection

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has set a target of Rs20 billion collection for the current fiscal for which planning has been made, Minister for Finance Taimur Salim Jhagra was told.

According to a statement from the authority, the minister was briefed about the KPRA performance during a meeting that he presided over. The meeting was informed that the KPRA faced problems with revenue collection due to Covid-19 pandemic, but the set target was successfully achieved despite that. It was added that before coronavirus, the KPRA was showing average 73 percent monthly growth that dropped to 15 percent during the two months of the pandemic.

The authority faced Rs700 million deficit in construction and tourism sectors. The minister was informed that the number of registered taxpayers had crossed the 11,500 mark. Taimur Salim Jhagra appreciated the KPRA performance and asked the staff to utilize their expertise to ensure achieving the revenue targets for fiscal year 2020-21. He said taxpayers should be facilitated and the process of tax-payers-registration and filing of the returns should be made easy. KPRA Director General Fayaz Ali Shah said the authority was working on an application through which tax payers would be able to file returns easily.