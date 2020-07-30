Daughter of journalist succumbs to injuries

PESHAWAR: The minor daughter of a journalist, who suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out at their home in Gulberg locality, also passed away at hospital on Wednesday.

Iman, the daughter of Arif Yousafzai, sustained burn injuries when the fire broke out in their house on Tuesday.

Musa, the son of Arif Yousafzai, had died in the incident.

On Wednesday, Iman also passed away at hospital.

Her funeral prayer was offered in Thandkohi area in Swabi district where a large number of people turned up to offer condolences on the death of two children.