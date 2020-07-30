PML-Qayyum chief questions ANP credentials

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Qayyum (PML-Q) President Moazzam Butt has said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had banned National Awami Party in 1976 but its name was later changed and leadership retained.

Talking to the media, he claimed the ANP had never accepted Two Nations Theory and Constitution to date. He claimed that the ANP was involved in bomb blasts and terrorist activities in Pakistan after the erstwhile USSR army had intervened in Afghanistan in 1979. The PML-Q chief said those commemorating the Babrra killing should not forget that their own party’s government had fired at the people in the year 2010 who were protesting the name-change of this province.