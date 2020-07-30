close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

PO killed, two cops injured in Karak encounter

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

KARAK: Two constables sustained injuries while one proclaimed offender was killed and two others injured in an encounter in Monaka Banda area. Police said they raided a hideout in Monaka Banda area of Isak Chountra union council but the POs started firing on police. As a result, two policemen identified as constable Said Nawaz and head constable Imran received injuries and one of the POs was killed while two other POs sustained injuries and were arrested. A heavy contingent of police participated in the encounter.

Latest News

More From Peshawar