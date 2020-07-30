PO killed, two cops injured in Karak encounter

KARAK: Two constables sustained injuries while one proclaimed offender was killed and two others injured in an encounter in Monaka Banda area. Police said they raided a hideout in Monaka Banda area of Isak Chountra union council but the POs started firing on police. As a result, two policemen identified as constable Said Nawaz and head constable Imran received injuries and one of the POs was killed while two other POs sustained injuries and were arrested. A heavy contingent of police participated in the encounter.