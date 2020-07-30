Smuggled goods worth Rs211m seized in Customs raid

Personnel of the Customs Model Customs Collectorate, in coordination with the Frontier Constabulary (FC), have claimed seizing a huge quantity of smuggled items.

SM Irfan Ali, spokesman for the Customs, said that in the ongoing operation against smuggled goods, the MCC Quetta in coordination with the FC (North) Balochistan, had seized smuggled goods kept in nine buses from the Panjpai area (District Mastung). The buses had been parked in a compound for the transportation of the goods to upcountry.

Sharing details, he said the seized goods included 47.6 metric tons of Ajinomoto salt, 32 metric tons of almonds, 30.8 metric tons betel nuts, 11.03 metric tons of cloth, seven metric tons of cashew nuts, 4.3 metric tons of whey and milk, 420,000 pouches of gutkha, 2.20 metric tons of blankets, 2.1 metric tons raisins, 2.04 metric tons of black tea, auto parts, shampoo, carpets and tyres.

The total value of the seizure has been estimated to be around Rs211 million. Further legal proceedings are underway.