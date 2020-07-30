Coronavirus kills 17 more in Sindh

Seventeen more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 654 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,189 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 9,520 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 654 people, or seven per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 737,639 tests, which have resulted in 120,052 positive cases, which means that 16.3 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 stands at 1.8 per cent. He said that 8,319 patients are currently under treatment: 7,810 in self-isolation at home, 12 at isolation centres and 497 at hospitals, while 407 patients are in critical condition, of whom 68 are on life support.

He added that 555 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 109,544, which shows a 91.3 per cent recovery rate. The CM said that out of the 654 fresh cases of Sindh, 344 (or 53 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 95 of the new patients belong to District South, 70 to District East, 65 to District Central, 46 to District Malir, 42 to District West and 26 to District Korangi.

Hyderabad has reported 22 new cases, Badin 21, Umerkot 18, Ghotki and Kashmore 17 each, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar 16 each, Jamshoro 13, Matiari 12, Thatta 11, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tando Mohammad Khan nine each, Mirpurkhas eight, Sukkur seven, Qambar six, Larkana five, Dadu four, and Jacobabad, Khairpur, Naushehroferoze and Sujawal three each, he added.