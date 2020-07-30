Man killed for protecting wife in bus robbery

A man was killed by robbers who manhandled his wife during a bus robbery on the Super Highway on Wednesday. According to SHO Gadap City Naimat Bhatti, four robbers were travelling in a Hyderabad-bound bus, and as the bus crossed Karachi’s Toll Plaza, the driver and the passengers were held hostage.

He said the robbers asked the driver to pull over the bus after which they looted jewellery, cell phones and cash from the passengers. When robbers misbehaved and manhandled a woman, her husband tried to protect her from them. The police said as the man showed resistance, a robber shot at him.

The police said the man was taken to the Civil Hospital Hyderabad where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as 50-year-old Imtiaz, son of Atiqur Rehman. The police said the deceased hailed from Punjab and was working at a mill in the Federal B Industrial Area, Karachi. The couple was going to Hyderabad to celebrate Eid. A case has been registered.