Student’s honour

LAHORE:A final year student from the Department of City and Regional Planning (CRP) of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) participated in the United Nations Volunteers programme 2020.

According to a press release, the CRP student Mahnoor Fatima has been awarded a certificate of appreciation for her contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (Goal No 6: Clean Water and Sanitation) for a project “Support Expert Review for Water Quality Study in Papua New Guinea”. The certificate was granted by Morobe Development Foundation Inc. and United Nations Volunteer Programme. The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme contributes to peace and development through volunteerism worldwide. LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said volunteering was an opportunity to serve as a responsible citizen. She appreciated the efforts of the student.

PhD: Saeed Ahmed Ali, a senior reporter at the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Lahore, has been awarded PhD degree from Punjab University Oriental College, Lahore.