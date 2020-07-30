Pak student makes Guinness World Record

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:A nine-year old Pakistani student, Natalia Najam, breaking record of an Indian academician has made a new Guinness World Record by arranging all elements of the periodic table in the fastest time. Hasan Najam, father of Natalia Najam, said Natalia did not go to any school and was being educated at home.
