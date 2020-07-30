close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

Pak student makes Guinness World Record

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

LAHORE:A nine-year old Pakistani student, Natalia Najam, breaking record of an Indian academician has made a new Guinness World Record by arranging all elements of the periodic table in the fastest time. Hasan Najam, father of Natalia Najam, said Natalia did not go to any school and was being educated at home.

Latest News

More From Lahore