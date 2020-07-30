PU relaxes rules for BA/BSc exams

Punjab University on Wednesday relaxed laws to facilitate BA/BSc students in the upcoming online examinations.

The meeting decided that the candidate who is not satisfied with the method of online examination and the result of the online exam would be allowed to attempt conventional examination whenever the university would conduct and no additional fee would be charged from the candidate. The meeting decided that the student could cancel their examination in case they faced any interruption in electricity, internet connection etc while attempting any exam and this would not be included in the chances availed by the students. The meeting further decided that the candidates who have already appeared in examination and have failed in one or more subjects could participate in online examination and this would not be included in the examination chances availed by the candidates.