Punjab has so far received less rain this month

LAHOREThe average monthly rain in Punjab has reduced a lot during the ongoing monsoon season, especially in the month of July 2020, which may put negative results on seasonal crops as well as overall weather conditions.

Data collected from Met Office showed that from July 1 till July 29, 2020, normal rainfall occurred in provincial metropolis was 190.9 mm, whereas, this July it was 137.7 mm. The data revealed that in July 2020 highest rainfall was 209.4 mm occurred in Islamabad, which in 2019 was 252.4 mm, in 2018 it was 371 mm and in 2017 it was 284.6 mm while Islamabad’s normal rainfall was 368.6 mm.

For the ongoing week, Met Office predicts that monsoon currents are continuously penetrating the upper and eastern parts of the country and are likely to continue in the coming days. It says westerly wave is also likely to influence the upper parts of the country around the weekend, which will result in rain-thundershowers with gusty winds at scattered places.

The data of Met Office of average monthly rain from July 1 till July 29, 2020 in big cities revealed that in Lahore 137.7 mm rain was recorded in this period while in 2019 it was 424 mm, in 2018 it was 4004 mm and in 2017 it was 152.6 mm. Data further showed that this year average rainy days of every year’s month of July reduced to 12 days from 19 days.

Faisalabad recorded a rainfall of 170.6 mm in July 2020 while in a single day 89 mm rain was recorded in current July. Met officials said that rainy days also decreased to 9 days from 11 days. Muree’s average rainfall in the above mentioned period was 339.5mm and in July this year it was 126 mm only. In 2017 it was 209.6 mm, in 2018 it was 455.3 mm and in 2019 it was 302.6 mm.

Jhelum witnessed 160.4 mm rainfall in July 2020 while in 2019 it was 271.4, in 2018 it was 195.5 mm and in 2017 it was 259.5 mm. Sialkot’s normal rainfall was 312.6 mm but in July 2020 it was only 97.7 mm whereas in 2019 it was 472.2 mm, in 2018 it was 359.2 mm and in 2017 it was 396 mm.

Bahawalpur witnessed 61 mm rain in July 2020, whereas, in 2019 it witnessed no rain, in 2018 it was 77 mm and in 2017 it was 25.6 mm. Gujrat witnessed 18.5 mm rain in July 2020, whereas, in 2019 it witnessed 254.7 mm rainfall, in 2018 it was 167 mm and in 2017 it was 331 mm. Gujranwala witnessed 34 mm rain in July 2020, whereas, in 2019 it witnessed 282.2 mm rain, in 2018 it was 184.4 mm and in 2017 it was 275.2 mm.

The data showed that DG Khan witnessed 50.3 mm rain in July 2020, whereas, in 2019 it witnessed 26 mm rain, in 2018 it was 43.3 mm and in 2017 it was 34 mm. Chakwal witnessed 77.3 mm rain in July 2020, whereas, in 2019 it witnessed 109.5 mm rain, in 2018 it was 137.5 mm and in 2017 it was 204.5 mm.

As per the data, lowest rain 14 mm was recorded at Kamra whereas in 2019 it witnessed 124.1 mm rainfall, in 2018 it was 472 mm and in 2017 it was 332.1 mm. In Jhang, 69.2 mm rain was recorded in July 2020 while in 2019 it was 74.9 mm, in 2018 it was 90.2 mm and in 2017 it was 127.6 mm.

Muhammad Riaz, Director General Pakistan Met Office, while talking to The News said that though Punjab received low rain in July 2020, it will not put any negative impact on seasonal crops. He said monsoon activity will have to prolong till 1st week of September 2020 and anything may happen. He said data analysis of several past years showed that ups and downs often come and it all depends on the monsoon activities at Bay of Bengal. He said he considers July 2020 rains normal and as per routine. He, however, cautioned that ‘we should be ready for any eventuality as one single strong system can play havoc and huge damage’.

On the other hand, on Wednesday city witnessed scattered rain. Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind-thundershowers are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper/central Punjab and Kashmir while rain is also expected at few places in Lower Sindh.