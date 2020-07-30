Smart lockdown a must to contain virus: minister

LAHORE:Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has said imposition of smart lockdown is a unanimous decision taken by National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) and the lockdown was necessary on Eidul Azha.

In a meeting with a delegation headed by president All Pakistan Traders Wing of PTI at Civil Secretariat, the minister discussed the matter pertaining to smart lockdown. The minister said the real motive of the decision was to curb spread of pandemic.

He said if the traders earn, the government also receives revenue in return. The minister appealed to the traders and the masses to cooperate with the government to curtail coronavirus. He assured that police will not misbehave with the traders to implement the lockdown. He said assistant commissioner and deputy commissioner will deal with the traders for the implementation of lockdown. The minister said directions in this regard have been issued to all the departments concerned. The officers of industries and trade department were also present during the meeting.

In another meeting, the minister said the problem of construction sector will be resolved on priority while matters relating to constructor association will be settled with due consultation of the departments concerned. He was chairing a joint meeting of stakeholders linked with construction sector at Civil Secretariat in which matters pertaining to implementation on rules and regulations by the relevant departments on development projects came under discussion.

The representatives of construction sector apprised the minister about the material, fixing labour rate according to the market, performance guarantee, funding of projects, payment to consultants, price variation, payment of crush rate and other problems. The representatives of construction sector remarked that the minister was common voice of industrialists, traders and business community and lauded that they are hopeful to get their due problems resolved after meeting him.

The minister while addressing the participants in the meeting commended Prime Minister Imran Khan has awarded a historical package for the construction sector. He disclosed that employment opportunities for lakhs of people will be created with the enhancement of investment in the construction sector. He highlighted that 40 small industries will also be promoted linked with construction sector.

The delegation of construction association was comprised of Akbar Sheikh, Habib Kanwal and others. Additional Secretary (I&T), Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority and officers departments concerned attended the meeting.

MSDS: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has started the finalising the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) for the psychiatric diseases, addiction treatment and rehabilitation centres which will also improve the regulations for the healthcare facilities.

Chairing a consultative meeting on Wednesday, PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Shuaib Khan underlined the need for finalising the MSDS by objectively keeping in mind the ground realities. He also vowed to work jointly with the Punjab Mental Health Authority for devising such policies which will complement each other.