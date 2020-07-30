VCs search bodies notified

Higher Education Department Punjab has notified search committees and criteria for appointment of vice chancellors (VCs) in four new universities of the province. These varsities include Baba Guru Nanak Varsity, Nankana Sahib, Kohsar University, Murree, the Rawalpindi Women University and the University of Mianwali, Dr Khalid Aftab, former VC of GCU Lahore, is convener of each committee for Baba Guru Nanak University, Nankana, Kohsar University, Murree and the University of Mianwali, while other members are Dr Arif Butt from LUMS, Saleema Hashmi ex-Principal of NCA Lahore, Secretary HED Punjab and Chairperson of Punjab HEC.