Fisherman’s body received from India

The body of a Pakistani fisherman who died in an Indian jail was handed over to Edhi Foundation at Wagah Border by Indian officials on Wednesday. Identified as Abdul Karim, a resident of Keamari, Karachi, was arrested by Indian forces on January 8 after he mistakenly reached Indian waters.
