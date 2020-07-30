close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

Fisherman’s body received from India

Lahore

The body of a Pakistani fisherman who died in an Indian jail was handed over to Edhi Foundation at Wagah Border by Indian officials on Wednesday. Identified as Abdul Karim, a resident of Keamari, Karachi, was arrested by Indian forces on January 8 after he mistakenly reached Indian waters.

