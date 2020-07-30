Girl dies, sister injured in roof collapse

LAHORE:A six-year-old girl died and her sister sustained injuries in a roof collapse on Mohni Road here on Wednesday.

The victims identified as Sania Kashif, 12, and Rania Kashif, 6, were in the house when the roof of the house caved in. As a result, they received injuries and were taken to hospital where Rania died.

In another incident, two people were injured when roof of a building collapsed in Amir Town here on Wednesday. Reportedly, it was a private laboratory in Canal Bank Society. People were working in building when its roof caved in during rain. Rescue teams were called. They reached the spot, removed the debris and shifted the injured to hospital.

POs: Three proclaimed offenders (POs) involved in murder of a four-year-old passerby girl were arrested on Wednesday. They have been identified as Liaqat, Allah Rakha and Asif. A few days back, they had allegedly opened firing at Hadiara. The girl identified as Adan Fatima had suffered fatal bullet wounds in the firing. They had fled from the scene. A case was registered against them.

arrested: Four suspected members of an inter-provincial dacoit gang have been arrested on Wednesday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sadiq alias Sadiqi and his accomplices Azhar Khan, Riaz and Imtiaz. Police recovered vehicles, tractors, motorcycles, illegal weapons and 5kg charas from their possession. Few days back, the suspect Azhar was injured in a police encounter in Peshawar. However, he had managed to flee the scene. They used to steal or snatch the vehicles and transport these to KP for selling, police said.

suspended: DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan suspended New Anarkali and Sundar SHOs here on Wednesday. New Anarkali SHO Muhammad Ameen Butt was suspended for not taking appropriate action against drug pushers, gamblers and proclaimed offenders. Sundar SHO Safdar Sajjad was suspended on corruption charges.

fire: A fire erupted in a Mayo Hospital warehouse here on Wednesday. Nearby people tried to control it, but in no time it engulfed the store. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.