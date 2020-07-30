Tailoring, laundry shops exempted from lockdown

LAHORE:The Punjab government has granted additional exemptions to all tailoring shops, dry cleaners and laundry shops in the lockdown in Punjab with immediate effect.

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020, issued a notification on Wednesday with amendments to its earlier order, dated 27.07.2020, to grant additional exemptions to all tailoring shops, dry cleaners and laundry shops to operate from 6am to 12am, subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines. All earlier restrictions and exemptions shall continue to remain in force.

In another notification on Wednesday, the P&SHD also intimated that fertiliser shops/outlets are not included in the negative list of earlier order, dated 27.07.2020. The fertiliser shops/outlets may operate subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines.