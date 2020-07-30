Rhymes of heart and soul

Ashfaq Hussain’s poetry reveals the active but silent world found within the human heart and mind. What I appreciate about his approach is his directness:

Sher mein apnay shabo roz batata chaloun main

Ye’eni jo main hun woh sab ko nazar aata chaloun main

He searches for answers to life’s questions with no more authority on it than the next person:

Tafseer likhtay rehtay hai apnay wajood ki

Hum kia hain sirf apnay khialaat hee tu hain

Kiuun hain, kahan se aayay hain, kis simt jayain gay

Khud apnay aap se yeh sawalaat hee tu hain

Ashfaq Hussain’s poetry is inspired by his inner world. His unique life experiences position him as a rare voice on many situations. How beautifully he suggests solution to some problems:

Darwaza dosti ka karoun kiun main os pe band

Thori cee os ko muj se shakayaat hee tu hain

Enheen tootay huay rishtoun kay jazeeroun mein kaheen

Aik deewaray ta’alok ko uthata chaloun main

Love is a dominant theme of expressive creativity and his poetry best expresses the sentiments of love:

Yaheen kaheen koi awaz dey raha tha mujay

Chala tu saat samandar ka saamna tha mujay

Zara zara sahee dard aashna tu main bhi houn

Tumahray zakhm ko pehchaanta tu main bhi houn

Tumahray dil mein basa houn main dharknoun ki trarah

Tumahray hontoun pe harfay dua tu main bhi houn

Ashfaq Hussain’s poignant and sparkling poetry makes our pulse start to race:

Aandhee okhaartee rahi tehzeeb kay shajar

Aur os moaashray ki kahani mein hum bhi thay

Thi husno inqalab se mushtarka dosti

Kutch roz kaarobaray jawaani mein hum bhi thay

Ek shakhs se shadeed mohabbat humain bhi thi

Ek shakhs ki soragh rasaani mein hum bhi thay

It takes a lot of courage to share with the world some hard personal truths and Ashfaq Hussain does it:

Woh barf sa jism jal raha tha

Ek mojayay aatsheen tha main bhi

Ek sham benamay labay sheerin dahnaun hum

Chupkay se utar jayain gay saaghar mein kisi kay

Parhtay huay tumheeday kitabay labo rukhsaar

Mil jaayain gay hum husn kay daftar mein kisi kay

“What matters for Ashfaq Hussain is not the people enjoying fame, praise and appreciation, as he knows in the end, nothing but loneliness afflicts them:

Apna qad naaptay rehtay hain har ezaaz kay saath

Bazmay tehniato alqab mein khoyay huay log

Rondtay jaatay hain takhleeq kay gul bootoun ko

Apni taareef kay selaab mein khoyay huay log

Kon Janay keh yeh andar se hain tanha kitnay

Mehfloun kay adab adaab mein khoyay huay log

His poetry invites you to expand your thinking on the people around you:

Kutch agar paanay ki khahish hai tu phir Ashfaq hum

Khaali haathoun walay logoun ki tarafdaari karain