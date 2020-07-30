Rhymes of heart and soul

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ashfaq Hussain’s poetry reveals the active but silent world found within the human heart and mind. What I appreciate about his approach is his directness:
Sher mein apnay shabo roz batata chaloun main
Ye’eni jo main hun woh sab ko nazar aata chaloun main
He searches for answers to life’s questions with no more authority on it than the next person:
Tafseer likhtay rehtay hai apnay wajood ki
Hum kia hain sirf apnay khialaat hee tu hain
Kiuun hain, kahan se aayay hain, kis simt jayain gay
Khud apnay aap se yeh sawalaat hee tu hain
Ashfaq Hussain’s poetry is inspired by his inner world. His unique life experiences position him as a rare voice on many situations. How beautifully he suggests solution to some problems:
Darwaza dosti ka karoun kiun main os pe band
Thori cee os ko muj se shakayaat hee tu hain
Enheen tootay huay rishtoun kay jazeeroun mein kaheen
Aik deewaray ta’alok ko uthata chaloun main
Love is a dominant theme of expressive creativity and his poetry best expresses the sentiments of love:
Yaheen kaheen koi awaz dey raha tha mujay
Chala tu saat samandar ka saamna tha mujay
Zara zara sahee dard aashna tu main bhi houn
Tumahray zakhm ko pehchaanta tu main bhi houn
Tumahray dil mein basa houn main dharknoun ki trarah
Tumahray hontoun pe harfay dua tu main bhi houn
Ashfaq Hussain’s poignant and sparkling poetry makes our pulse start to race:
Aandhee okhaartee rahi tehzeeb kay shajar
Aur os moaashray ki kahani mein hum bhi thay
Thi husno inqalab se mushtarka dosti
Kutch roz kaarobaray jawaani mein hum bhi thay
Ek shakhs se shadeed mohabbat humain bhi thi
Ek shakhs ki soragh rasaani mein hum bhi thay
It takes a lot of courage to share with the world some hard personal truths and Ashfaq Hussain does it:
Woh barf sa jism jal raha tha
Ek mojayay aatsheen tha main bhi
Ek sham benamay labay sheerin dahnaun hum
Chupkay se utar jayain gay saaghar mein kisi kay
Parhtay huay tumheeday kitabay labo rukhsaar
Mil jaayain gay hum husn kay daftar mein kisi kay
“What matters for Ashfaq Hussain is not the people enjoying fame, praise and appreciation, as he knows in the end, nothing but loneliness afflicts them:
Apna qad naaptay rehtay hain har ezaaz kay saath
Bazmay tehniato alqab mein khoyay huay log
Rondtay jaatay hain takhleeq kay gul bootoun ko
Apni taareef kay selaab mein khoyay huay log
Kon Janay keh yeh andar se hain tanha kitnay
Mehfloun kay adab adaab mein khoyay huay log
His poetry invites you to expand your thinking on the people around you:
Kutch agar paanay ki khahish hai tu phir Ashfaq hum
Khaali haathoun walay logoun ki tarafdaari karain
Ashfaq Hussain’s poetry reveals the active but silent world found within the human heart and mind. What I appreciate about his approach is his directness:
Sher mein apnay shabo roz batata chaloun main
Ye’eni jo main hun woh sab ko nazar aata chaloun main
He searches for answers to life’s questions with no more authority on it than the next person:
Tafseer likhtay rehtay hai apnay wajood ki
Hum kia hain sirf apnay khialaat hee tu hain
Kiuun hain, kahan se aayay hain, kis simt jayain gay
Khud apnay aap se yeh sawalaat hee tu hain
Ashfaq Hussain’s poetry is inspired by his inner world. His unique life experiences position him as a rare voice on many situations. How beautifully he suggests solution to some problems:
Darwaza dosti ka karoun kiun main os pe band
Thori cee os ko muj se shakayaat hee tu hain
Enheen tootay huay rishtoun kay jazeeroun mein kaheen
Aik deewaray ta’alok ko uthata chaloun main
Love is a dominant theme of expressive creativity and his poetry best expresses the sentiments of love:
Yaheen kaheen koi awaz dey raha tha mujay
Chala tu saat samandar ka saamna tha mujay
Zara zara sahee dard aashna tu main bhi houn
Tumahray zakhm ko pehchaanta tu main bhi houn
Tumahray dil mein basa houn main dharknoun ki trarah
Tumahray hontoun pe harfay dua tu main bhi houn
Ashfaq Hussain’s poignant and sparkling poetry makes our pulse start to race:
Aandhee okhaartee rahi tehzeeb kay shajar
Aur os moaashray ki kahani mein hum bhi thay
Thi husno inqalab se mushtarka dosti
Kutch roz kaarobaray jawaani mein hum bhi thay
Ek shakhs se shadeed mohabbat humain bhi thi
Ek shakhs ki soragh rasaani mein hum bhi thay
It takes a lot of courage to share with the world some hard personal truths and Ashfaq Hussain does it:
Woh barf sa jism jal raha tha
Ek mojayay aatsheen tha main bhi
Ek sham benamay labay sheerin dahnaun hum
Chupkay se utar jayain gay saaghar mein kisi kay
Parhtay huay tumheeday kitabay labo rukhsaar
Mil jaayain gay hum husn kay daftar mein kisi kay
“What matters for Ashfaq Hussain is not the people enjoying fame, praise and appreciation, as he knows in the end, nothing but loneliness afflicts them:
Apna qad naaptay rehtay hain har ezaaz kay saath
Bazmay tehniato alqab mein khoyay huay log
Rondtay jaatay hain takhleeq kay gul bootoun ko
Apni taareef kay selaab mein khoyay huay log
Kon Janay keh yeh andar se hain tanha kitnay
Mehfloun kay adab adaab mein khoyay huay log
His poetry invites you to expand your thinking on the people around you:
Kutch agar paanay ki khahish hai tu phir Ashfaq hum
Khaali haathoun walay logoun ki tarafdaari karain