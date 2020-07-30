A successful learning experience

Islamabad : Due to the COVID pandemic the committee of the Floral Art Society of Pakistan, (Magnolia) club has endeavoured to keep its members occupied with interesting meetings via Zoom and the response has been very good. After the meeting the messages that follow on social media are all praise and gratitude for the committee for upholding the tradition of keeping the society active, as well as learning new techniques. The only sad part is that the personal interaction, which makes a meeting exceptional is missing!

The July meeting was a demonstration and workshop by a seasoned and talented floral arranger and a senior member of FAS, Ghazala Abdullah, who is famous for incorporating innovative techniques in floral exhibits. The topic of the demo was ‘Interlacing Nature,’ where one or two smaller areas between branches, driftwood or any other plant is a woven part of the arrangement. Weaving is not new, as it is widely used in craftwork like macramé; rug, yarn and loom weaving, using different types of knots but the difference is visible when it is used with plant material like branches and leaves.

For floral exhibits, of course, the preference is not to use wool or wire for weaving, but plant material, like willow branches, morning glory or any kind of creeper or vine that can be twisted and twined without breaking. The other option is to weave the branch with plant material and cover it with flowers and foliage.

The workshop was a learning experience. The Islamabad/Rawalpindi chapter of FAs has been the first amongst their sister clubs to organize the first zoom meeting; the first virtual competition and now the first virtual workshop! Those members who attended had collected the relevant material and applied what they learned with their own interpretation. Due to a shortage of time, members were allowed to complete their exhibit at home and post a picture the next day.