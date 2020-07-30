People living in low-lying areas under fear of flood

Rawalpindi : The start of rain in monsoon always sets alarm bells ringing for the people living in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi who always fear for their life and property due to constant threat of floods.

Muzaffar Ahmad, a resident of Warsi Mohalla, said, “All my life I have seen people of our locality fearing for floods in the monsoon season.”

“Sometime in the past I thought that we would get rid of this threat in the coming years but it never happened. I still hope that a time will come when the issue of flooding will be resolved once for all,” he said.

Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar during his recent visit to Rawalpindi stated that the Punjab government was determined to start the Leh Expressway project to protect the public from flooding during monsoon season.

Irshad Rao, a resident of Phagwari area, said Nullah Leh often gets choked at various points every year during the monsoon rains that increases risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

“The government should find out a solution to this problem or provide the people with alternative land and loans to build their new homes,” he said.