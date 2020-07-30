Butchers in high demand ahead of Eidul Azha

Rawalpindi: The people are making rounds in the markets to book butchers with most of them finding no option except to pay extra charges for their services irrespective of it whether they are professional or seasonal who know little about slaughtering.

The butchers have set rates of Rs10,000-20,000 for big animals such as bull, cow, and camel while small animals such as goats or sheep would be slaughtered between Rs3,000 and Rs5,000.

Amin-ul-Haq, a butcher, said they charge hefty amounts due to their professional work as there are many seasonal butchers who know nothing about slaughtering and take more time than the professionals.

“The seasonal butchers lack proper tactics to bring down animals to the grounds and are also unable to cut the meat properly. These inept butchers also end up damaging hides of the sacrificial animals,” he said.

As usual a large number of people from different occupations are turning into seasonal butchers for financial gains as much as possible during three days of Eidul Azha.