Animals with unique names, attractive looks catching attention of buyers

Islamabad: The sacrificial animals with unique names and attractive looks are catching attention of the visitors at the Cattle Market in Bhatta Chowk where there is now a lot of hustle and bustle just a couple of days ahead of Eidul Azha.

Imran Satti, a customer, said “I am trying to bargain for this bull that has been named as ‘Thanedar’ due to its sturdy look. The price tag is too high but I will certainly make a deal with the seller who has taken good care of this animal.”

Another white bull named ‘Gora’ also caught the eye of the customers but most of them were reviewing its looks from all sides and going away as its price was Rs700,000.

Akram Waraich, a customer, said “I think the sellers decorate their animals and give them unique names to increase their sale price and by the way, this tactic works with those customers who love buying expensive and beautiful animals.

A cow named ‘Kali’ due to its black colour also became centre of attraction. The seller decorated this cow with crown, colourful garland, ‘payals’, and belts. But it was too like a dream for most of the customers who cannot spare half a million rupees to buy it.