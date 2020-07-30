IIU extends admission deadline

Islamabad : International Islamic University Islamabad has extended the last date for submission of application forms for admission (Fall 2020 semester) till August 07, 2020. The decision has been taken to facilitate more candidates who intend to apply for admission.

IIU has offered admission to BS/MS/PhD programs in 09 faculties including Social Sciences, Basic and Applied Sciences, Management Sciences, International Institute for Islamic Economics, Arabic, Usuluddin, Languages and Literature, Engineering and Technology, and Shariah and Law.