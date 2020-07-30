No death due to COVID-19

Rawalpindi : No death due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has been reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours though 33 more patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region taking the tally to 20,839 of which 439 patients have died of the disease.

It is for the seventh time since May 23 that the population in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district witnessed a day without a report of any death due to COVID-19. Earlier, there were no deaths reported from the twin cities on July 1, July 3, July 8, July 18, July 24 and July 25 and the trend shows that both the morbidity and mortality rates of the disease in this region of the country has started decreasing.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that 25 new patients have been tested positive from ICT and eight from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, as many as 5,876 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 5,396 have already recovered while 274 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that at present, only 36 confirmed patients of the disease have been undergoing treatment at both the public and private sector healthcare facilities in the district while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation in the district is 170 however 6830 suspects of the illness are still under quarantine at their homes.

He said a total of 3,682 persons have so far been relieved from quarantine in the district.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 did not claim any life in ICT in the last 24 hours while confirmation of 25 new patients for the illness took total number of confirmed patients so far reported from ICT to 14,963 of which 12,377 have recovered while 165 died of the disease according to the National Command and Control Centre.