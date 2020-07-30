Asif Ali leaves for St Lucia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Asif Ali has left for St Lucia, West Indies, where he will be joining Jamaica Tallawahs to take part in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The hard-hitting batsman will reach St Lucia from Lahore via Dubai and New York.
LAHORE: Asif Ali has left for St Lucia, West Indies, where he will be joining Jamaica Tallawahs to take part in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The hard-hitting batsman will reach St Lucia from Lahore via Dubai and New York.