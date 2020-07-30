UAE Team Emirates in new virus scare in Spain

PARIS: UAE Team Emirates have withdrawn three of their cyclists from the Tour of Burgos as a precautionary measure after the trio had been in contact with someone outside the race who tested positive for coronavirus.

The team were previously in the spotlight in late February when the last two stages of the UAE Tour were scrapped, with two of the outfit´s stars testing positive for the virus and being quarantined.

The three riders who failed to show up at the starting line for stage two in Spain on Wednesday are Sebastian Molano, Cristian Munoz and Camilo Ardila.

“The three Colombian athletes on Saturday had been in recent contact with a person who turned out to be positive for COVID-19 yesterday (Tuesday),” UAE Team Emirates said on their website.