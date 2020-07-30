PCB BoG likely to discuss new appointments

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board has convened its governing board meeting on Thursday (today) to discuss domestic cricket and the PCB’s plans to launch activities in the next two months. However, ‘The News’ has learnt that the hurriedly called meeting has other things to decide as well.

Only last month the board of governors had a detailed meeting that focused on approving the budget and other financial obligations the PCB is to fulfill in the next fiscal year.

Then what has prompted the PCB to have another meeting within a month?

The official reply to this question is that the virtual meeting will focus on the 2020-21 domestic cricket season — its launch date and the areas of concern with regards to Covid-19.

The BoG members in the last meeting held on June 26 had all the time to discuss these things and possibly had also done so in length.

“There is no special agenda but chances are that domestic cricket and related formalities will be discussed in Thursday’s meeting. Obviously, the BoG can discuss any other matter,” a PCB official said.

‘The News’, however, has learnt that the hurriedly called meeting has a more important agenda; probably regarding approval of some new appointments including that of a chief financial officer (CFO).

The one serving on the post is about to complete his second term of 90 days on July 30 and now it is a must for the PCB to get a full-time CFO.

Another important issue confronting the board is awarding of media rights. “The members could be taken into confidence regarding awarding of media rights and its related formalities. PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani is in the UK and is making efforts to ink a lucrative deal. He might brief members on latest developments,” an insider said.

There were also rumours that the issue of dual nationality may be discussed and some of the PCB officials may find themselves in an awkward position because of it. ‘The News’ has learnt that it is highly unlikely that such an item would be discussed today.

“The PCB is an autonomous body and as such is not bound to follow government instructions or policies. We have our own financial set-up. The PCB has never taken a penny from the government and instead pays taxes to the government exchequer. So we have our own rules to follow. Being a dual national is not an issue in the PCB constitution,” a PCB official said.