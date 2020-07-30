Community Shield set for August 29 at Wembley

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: The Football Association announced on Wednesday that the Community Shield, the traditional curtainraiser for the new English season, would take place at Wembley on August 29.
The match between Premier League champions Liverpool and the winners of Saturday´s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played two weeks before the start of the top-flight season.
LONDON: The Football Association announced on Wednesday that the Community Shield, the traditional curtainraiser for the new English season, would take place at Wembley on August 29.
The match between Premier League champions Liverpool and the winners of Saturday´s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played two weeks before the start of the top-flight season.