Pak cricketers get new kits

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistani cricketers have received their new kits in Derby with sponsors logo ahead of the Test series against England.
The three-Test series between Pakistan and England will start on August 5.
Shan Masood while delivering the kits to national cricket team captain Azhar Ali, vice-captain Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and others in their rooms, also made a video of the whole process.
LAHORE: The Pakistani cricketers have received their new kits in Derby with sponsors logo ahead of the Test series against England.
The three-Test series between Pakistan and England will start on August 5.
Shan Masood while delivering the kits to national cricket team captain Azhar Ali, vice-captain Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and others in their rooms, also made a video of the whole process.