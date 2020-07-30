Shoaib wants Pakistan to be aggressive

LAHORE: Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar wants the Pakistan team to go hard at England right from the outset and put pressure on the hosts.

“The mindset should be to go after England. If I was the captain, I would have gone after them in the first session. They should panic and save themselves, rather than we suffering and saving ourselves with a defensive mindset,” Shoaib said in a show on Geo cricket.

Shoaib also questioned the team management’s decision to select many fast bowlers in the 20-member squad for the first Test. “They have announced a 20-member squad. In that twenty, there are so many fast bowlers,” he said. “Let’s see whom they select. Depends on the captain and the management, with what mindset they go in. What they want and how the pitch is. How the management sees the whole scenario.

“I don’t know if they are going with the mindset of going for a draw or to win. The captain or coach has to decide which fast bowler or spinner they want to go in with,” he said.

Regarding the possible bowling attack, Shoaib picked Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi as certainties but was unsure of the other pace bowling selections. “Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi are set. The question is about the other two bowlers,” he said.

While acknowledging that Sohail Khan had performed quite well in the practice games, Shoaib was unsure if he could be picked ahead of the seasoned Mohammad Abbas.