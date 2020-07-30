close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

Asif Ali leaves for St Lucia

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2020

LAHORE: Asif Ali has left for St Lucia, West Indies, where he will be joining Jamaica Tallawahs to take part in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The hard-hitting batsman will reach St Lucia from Lahore via Dubai and New York.

