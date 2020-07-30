PDCA reaches out to 93 struggling disabled cricketers

KARACHI: Pakistan Disabled Circket Association (PDCA) has provided financial support to 93 disabled players who were struggling economically because of COVID-19 pandemic.

PDCA has given Rs10,000 to each of the 93 cricketers. PDCA has been helped by ICRC to help special cricketers.

PDCA secretary Amiruddin Ansari said that its coordination committee finalised the list of financially struggling players from 16 regions of the country.

“PDCA is grateful to higher authorities of ICRC, especially to Head of the ICRC Physical Rehabilitation Programme Josef Nogales for supporting our special cricketers during these testing times,” Amir said.