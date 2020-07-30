Sports activities likely to resume by mid-August

KARACHI: Sports activities are likely to be resumed gradually from the middle of August throughout the country, ‘The News’ learnt on Wednesday.

The sports complexes, gymnasiums and play grounds in the entire country have remained shut since March when COVID-19 cases started increasing in number.

The ministry of IPC is expected to review the situation after Eid-ul-Azha. The non-contact sporting events would be the first to start, sources informed ‘The News’.

The federal sports coordination committee would give its recommendation in this regard, sources said.

Players and sports officials all over the country have been keenly awaiting the resumption of competitions as they have been restricted to their homes, only doing some basic physical exercises and in some cases following the online coaching provided by their federations.

The ferocity of COVID-19 is declining in all parts of the country. The number of patients is decreasing each day and the ratio of recovery is also increasing daily. Thus, there are bright chances that the ministry of IPC will allow resumption of competitions with standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of virus.

The IPC ministry has issued directives to the officials concerned to make arrangements for opening state-owned sports complexes and gymnasiums for training and practice, sources said.

The decision to this effect is expected in the first week of August. The IPC ministry has also directed the provincial sports authorities to send their proposals for the restoration of sporting activities.

The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has asked the ministry of IPC to allow competitions in the country, especially of those disciplines which do not involve body contact.

The PSB-run national coaching centre in Karachi would also be opened for professional and amateur sportspeople after Eid, a source said.