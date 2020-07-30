Bosnian minister dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BELGRADE: A Bosnian minister for veterans affairs died on Wednesday after contracting the novel coronavirus, state television channel BHRT reported. Salko Bukvarevic, 53, held the cabinet post in Bosnia’s Muslim-Croat entity, one of the country’s two main administrative regions.
