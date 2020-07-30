‘US to move troops out from Germany’

WASHINGTON: The United States will slash its military presence in Germany by 11,900 troops, relocating some to Italy and Belgium in a major shift of Washington’s Nato assets, Defence Secretary Mark Esper announced on Wednesday.

In a repositioning that could start within weeks, the Pentagon will be sending home about 6,400 of its military personnel in Germany, and move nearly 5,600 to other Nato countries. That will take the total US presence in Germany to about 24,000, Esper said.

A key aim of the rotation is to reinforce Nato’s southeastern flank near the Black Sea, he said. Another, which involves moving US command structures to Belgium, is to improve coordination with the Nato command. Some could also go to Poland and the Baltic states if those countries reach final agreements with Washington on the idea, Esper said.