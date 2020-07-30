close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
AFP
July 30, 2020

Belarus detains 32 Russian ‘militants’

World

MINSK: Belarus has arrested a group of Russian mercenaries allegedly plotting to destabilise the country ahead of next month’s presidential election, state media said on Wednesday, citing law enforcement sources.

"Thirty two militants from foreign private military company Wagner were detained" near the capital Minsk, state news agency Belta said, adding that another Russian citizen had been detained at a separate location. The news agency published a list of 33 names of "detained Russian citizens."

