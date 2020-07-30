Ex-US marine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow: Russian prosecutors on Wednesday asked for a sentence of nearly 10 years in a penal colony for a former US marine accused of attacking police officers. Trevor Reed, a 28-year-old student and former Marine from Texas, allegedly attacked police while drunk after attending a party last year. He is accused of grabbing one policeman while being driven to a police station and elbowing another.
