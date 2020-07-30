close
Thu Jul 30, 2020
July 30, 2020

Ex-US marine

Moscow: Russian prosecutors on Wednesday asked for a sentence of nearly 10 years in a penal colony for a former US marine accused of attacking police officers. Trevor Reed, a 28-year-old student and former Marine from Texas, allegedly attacked police while drunk after attending a party last year. He is accused of grabbing one policeman while being driven to a police station and elbowing another.

