Thu Jul 30, 2020
AFP
July 30, 2020

‘Moderna’s vaccine worked well in monkeys’

World

AFP
July 30, 2020

Washington: US biotech firm Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response and prevented the coronavirus from replicating in the noses and lungs of monkeys, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine said Wednesday. The fact that the vaccine prevented the virus from replicating in the nose is seen as particularly crucial in preventing it from being transmitted onward to others.

