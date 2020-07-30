Heathrow calls for UK airport virus tests

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: London’s Heathrow airport on Wednesday urged the government to create a coronavirus testing programme for travellers to replace quarantines, as it announced more than a billion pounds in losses in 2020.
The air hub, usually the busiest in Europe, said it had recorded a pre-tax loss of £1.1 billion ($1.4 billion, 1.2 billion euros) in the first six months of the year, as the pandemic decimates the aviation sector. Revenues halved year-on-year while passenger numbers dropped 96 percent in the second quarter, as air travel came to a virtual standstill due to Covid-19 lockdowns around the world, it said.
"Today’s results should serve as a clarion call for the government -- the UK needs a passenger testing regime and fast," chief executive John Holland-Kaye said in a statement. "Without it, Britain is just playing a game of quarantine roulette." Heathrow has been among the critics of the British government’s controversial weekend decision to quarantine all travellers arriving from Spain, following a recent spike in virus cases there. It follows the introduction earlier this month of a so-called traffic light quarantine system, in which passengers from countries deemed high-risk are ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.
