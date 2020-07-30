UK names Turkish speaker as new top spy

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Britain on Wednesday named its former ambassador to Turkey as the new director of the MI6 Secret Intelligence Service. Richard Moore succeeds Alex Younger, who was a career intelligence officer and became Britain’s top spy in 2014. Moore, a fluent Turkish speaker, has served as the political director of the Foreign Office, deputy national security adviser, and ambassador to Ankara from 2014 to 2017. Prior to becoming a diplomat, Moore worked for MI6 "where he undertook a range of roles across the Service both in the UK and overseas," according to his official profile.
