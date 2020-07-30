SOPs for Eid

The government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for visiting cattle markets as Eidul Azha is drawing in. It is hoped that these instructions will be followed in letter and spirit. Till now, these SOPs have been flouted by the majority of the public. The instructions regarding wearing masks, using hand-sanitizers and keeping at least six feet difference are neither observed by officials nor by the masses. Fortunately, the pandemic curve is now skewing downward but any carelessness can prove dangerous for the public at large.

As is generally said, prevention is better than cure, we must observe all measures suggested by the World Health Organization for curbing Covid-19. This can be achieved by not following those practices which caused havoc during the Eidul Fitr shopping spree. There is no point in locking the stable after the mare has been stolen. Extreme care should be exercised during performing sacrificial rituals.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad