Price control?

Contrary to the incumbent government's pre-poll commitments, the public has witnessed highest-ever inflation and zero control on prices of edibles. There is a huge price differential from shop to shop even in the same market.
There seems to be no check on prices by the concerned ministry as sho- keepers have their own rates and don't respect the prices settled by the government. This is a totally uncontrolled situation and calls for prompt action by the government in power.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
