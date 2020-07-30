Price control?

Contrary to the incumbent government's pre-poll commitments, the public has witnessed highest-ever inflation and zero control on prices of edibles. There is a huge price differential from shop to shop even in the same market.

There seems to be no check on prices by the concerned ministry as sho- keepers have their own rates and don't respect the prices settled by the government. This is a totally uncontrolled situation and calls for prompt action by the government in power.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad