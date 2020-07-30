tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the news report, 'Umar Akmal's ban reduced from 3 to 1.5 years' (Jul 29, 2020). The middle-order batsman Umar Akmal who was banned for a period of three years in cricket. As per the recent news report, the suspension period has been reduced from three to 1.5 years.
Being a fan of the cricketer, I congratulate Umar Akmal for reduction in his three-year ban. I hope once his 1.5 years are over, he will make a comeback in Pakistan cricket and he will play a vital role in the team.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Kech
