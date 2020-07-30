close
July 30, 2020

Akmal ban

Newspost

 
July 30, 2020

This refers to the news report, 'Umar Akmal's ban reduced from 3 to 1.5 years' (Jul 29, 2020). The middle-order batsman Umar Akmal who was banned for a period of three years in cricket. As per the recent news report, the suspension period has been reduced from three to 1.5 years.

Being a fan of the cricketer, I congratulate Umar Akmal for reduction in his three-year ban. I hope once his 1.5 years are over, he will make a comeback in Pakistan cricket and he will play a vital role in the team.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech

