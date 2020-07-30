Brokers body elects chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Hamad Nazir Kehar has been elected as president of the PSX Stockbrokers Association for the year 2020/21, a statement said on Wednesday.
Muhammad Munir Khanani has been elected as vice president, Muhammad Adil Ghaffar general secretary, Fawad Yousuf joint secretary and Kazim Sultan Dattoo has been elected as treasurer, it added. The managing committee members included Amin Yousuf Balgamwala, Abdus Samad Salim, Ghulam Mujtaba Sakarwala, Muhammad Zahid Ali Habib and Noman Abdul Majeed Adam.
