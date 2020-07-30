Pakistan exports 20,209 tons mangoes to Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has so far exported over 20,000 tons of mangoes to Iran, one-third more than that of an average annual export, food security minister said on Wednesday, as Iranian government removed hurdles faced in the beginning of the season.

Minister for Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam said Iran granted market access to Pakistani mangoes, after finalisation of pest risk analysis. Currently, Plant Protection Organization of Iran approved 22 hot water plants of Pakistan to disinfest and export mangoes to Iran.

“This year (till 22-07-2020), Pakistan has exported 20,209.738 metric tons of mangoes to Iran,” Imam said in a meeting with Ambassador of Iran Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini. “National plant protection organisations of both countries may have more frequent collaboration with each other to amicably resolve quarantine issues to promote bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran.”

Every year the country exports average 15,000 tons of mangoes to Iran and that accounts for 20 percent of total mango exports. This was despite a fear of poor exports anticipated due to Iranian concerns over phytosanitary standards and restriction on border movement. About 130,000 metric tons of mangoes were exported last year. But, this number was expected to fall at 80,000 tons this year amid the coronavirus crisis.

Pakistan also granted market access to Iran fresh fruits (fresh dates, grapes, apple, plum) and fresh vegetables (tomato), chickpeas, dried fruits (pistachio, raisins, almond, walnut, dry coconut). The food security minister said the agro-economy can be a major turning point for Pakistan’s economy. “Pakistan and Iran enjoy friendly relations and the people of both countries are tied in the bonds of cultural and religious relations that are expanded over centuries,” he said. “Pakistan greatly values its relations with Iran.”

The minister said Pakistan and Iran have huge potentials for economic cooperation with each other including cooperation in the field of agriculture sector.

“The two countries may explore new areas of cooperation in the field of livestock. Iran can share experiences and knowledge in the field of animal breeding and production improvement with Pakistan and a technical team may be developed between two countries to take advantage of experiences of both countries.”

The meeting also discussed current situation of desert locust in both countries. Information regarding desert locust situation was also exchanged as both countries are part of FAO’s (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization) South West Commission on Desert Locust.

Iranian side expressed its desire to export tractors and other agricultural machinery to Pakistan. The proposal was welcomed and the Iranian side was requested to share concept proposal with specifications of the machinery for further consideration. Iranian side also showed interest in cooperation in the field of silk worms and fisheries.

Iran showed interest import of halal meat and products from Pakistan that has 36 registered slaughter houses for export of meat. Pakistan's meat processing companies have a potential to develop and produce tailored meat products for importing companies with our research institutes in the field of animal vaccine production and pathogen characterisation.