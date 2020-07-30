Stocks up for third straight session as energy shares gain

Stocks on Wednesday remained on the roll for the third session in a row with enormous volumes amid steady institutional support, while energy shares also added to the index tremendously; however late profit-booking pruned some early gains, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.54 percent (209 points) to close at 38,836.27 points, while KSE-30 was 0.45 percent (75.99 points) high to end at 16,897.70 points.

The market during the session crossed 39,000 points and touched the intra-day high of 39,124 points but profit-selling and some downward technical correction trimmed the share values. The market had last seen this level four months ago on March 5, 2020. Brokerage Topline Securities in a research note said, "The market made an intraday high of 497 points; however some profit taking in eleventh hour weighed on the gains".

OMCs were in limelight as the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet approved pricing of petroleum products on fortnightly basis, meanwhile, investors interest was also seen in E&Ps (exploration and production) as the sector closed 1 percent higher, the brokerage said.

It further said FFBL closed 7.46 percent lower as investors were anticipating the company to issue right shares after the announcement of board meeting, where they recommended an increase in the authorised share capital from Rs11 billion to Rs15 billion, the report said.

Of 400 active scrips, 186 climbed up, 183 down, and 31 made no move. Volumes swelled to 508.260 million shares from 394.297 million on Tuesday. Arif Rehman, director research at Fortune Securities said, "Positivity continued at the stock market owing to liquidity as a lower interest rate is driving the equities”.

He said mutual funds were shifting from fixed income funds towards the equity asset class after a steep decline in benchmark interest rate 6.24 percent since March.

"Improving foreign exchange reserves, stability in PKR/USD parity is also a major sentiment driver."

Rehman said foreign selling had reduced in the last few days which also gave comfort to local investors where no major selling pressure was being seen. Faisal Shaji, Strategist at Standard Capital, said, "The market touched 39,000 with heavy volumes. It was indeed a field day for the broking industry. Investment environment prevails even though participation is coming from individuals wherein foreigners are main sellers".

"...investor confidence has improved which is a good sign," Shaji added.

Umair Naseer from BMA Trading Desk said, "We expect oil marketing, refinery, and banking sectors to remain in limelight as likely incentives for the OMC (oil marketing companies) post finalisation of petroleum/refinery policy and bottoming out of policy rate will bode well for the sectors".

A leading analyst said ECC's approval for fortnightly changes in petroleum product prices helped build a rally in the oil and refineries shares gaining in the range of 28 paisa to Rs11.45.

The top gainers were Colgate Palmolive, gaining Rs35 to close at Rs2,295/share, and Ismail Industries, up Rs23.78 to finish at Rs340.91/share, while Rafhan Maize, down Rs390 to close at Rs7,500/share, and Nestle Pakistan, by shedding Rs77.12 to close at Rs6,500/share, were the main losers.

K-Electric Limited posted the highest volumes with 73.290 million shares, gaining Rs0.31 to end at Rs3.51/share, whereas Fauji Cement's turnover was the lowest with 12.352 million shares; however it gained Rs0.57 to end at Rs20.44/share.