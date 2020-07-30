Gold rates increase Rs250/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose Rs250/tola on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market increased to Rs122,750/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs214 to Rs105,238. In the international market, gold prices increased $25 to $1,955/ounce.

Silver rates; however, dropped Rs30/tola to Rs1,470/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams dropped Rs25.72 to Rs1,260.28.